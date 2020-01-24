PHOTOS: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur make a stylish pair at Malang promotions

Ahead of the release of Malang, lead pair Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur is busy promoting the Mohit Suri directorial.

Fans of has a big reason to rejoice these that as the vivacious actress is coming with a big release in two weeks. The diva will soon be seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri directorial Malang. While the duo will be sharing the screen space for the first time, their sizzling chemistry in the trailer has already been creating a lot of buzz in the town. Interestingly, the team is also not leaving any stone unturned to promote the movie and has been on a promotional spree lately.

Recently, this new onscreen jodi of Disha and Aditya was spotted promoting Malang at an event and the two made a stylish pair. In the pictures, Disha wore a stylish, off shoulder crop top, which she had paired with denims and a pair of trendy shoes. On the other hand, Aditya chose to keep it casual for the promotions and was spotted in a royal blue sweatshirt and greyish-brown coloured cargo trousers and brown military boots.

Take a look at Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s pics from Malang promotions:

To note, Aditya Roy Kapur, who has won hearts with his chocolaty looks and lover boy image, will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Malang. The Kalank actor will be seen unveiling the beast mode for the Mohit Suri directorial. Apart from Disha and Aditya, Malang will also star Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead. Interestingly, Anil will be playing the role of the lead antagonist in the movie. Malang is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More