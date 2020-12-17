PHOTOS: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are back to the bay as they return from Dubai after a short visit

The Shroff family was in Dubai to attend a sporting event. However, for Disha and Tiger it was a quick and short visit as they returned to Mumbai on Thursday morning.

and Tiger Shroff haven't confirmed their romance but the actress continues to be extremely close to the Shroff's. The 'Bharat' actress recently accompanied Tiger, his mum Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff to Dubai for a sports-related event. While none of them shared pictures together, they did share pictures from the same hotel they were staying at. However, for Disha and Tiger it was a quick and short visit as they returned to Mumbai on Thursday morning.

The paparazzi snapped the actors exiting the airport as they were heading to their car. Both Disha and Tiger sported their comfiest look for the flight. While Tiger was seen in a brown T-shirt and cargo pants, Disha rocked a white full-sleeves crop top and mint green track pants. The actress flaunted her washboard abs and looked great even though she simply tied her hair in a plait.

Tiger and Disha waved out to the paps before heading out in their car. Take a look at their airport photos below:

Just a few hours ago, Disha Patani raised the heat on the gram as she posted a sunkissed photo of herself. The Radhe star struck a a stunning pose for the camera in hot pink strappy dress. Her on point glam makeup and hair was unmissable and she definitely delighted her fans.

Meanwhile, Tiger revealed what he was up to in Dubai. Despite the short stay, the actor dined at popular chef 'Salt Bae's restaurant and even shared photos on Instagram. We wonder if Disha accompanied him.

