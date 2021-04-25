PHOTOS: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff make a stylish splash as they return from their Maldives vacay

After their vacation in the Maldives, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted by the paps as they arrived at the Mumbai airport together. Check out the photos.

Only a week ago, paps spotted and Tiger Shroff at the airport making their way to spend their vacation in the Maldives. The two have been previously seen heading out together countless times. Due to which people speculate that the actors are dating. However, despite the rumours none of them have confirmed it. Like many other celebrities, Disha and Tiger jetted off to the island to spend quality time with one another. The actress also took to her social media handle to share stunning photos from her holiday.

Today, the stars were snapped by the shutterbugs as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. The duo made heads turn as they arrived in style. The rumoured couple donned colour coordinated outfits which definitely stole the show. While Disha wore a pink crop top along with baggy distressed jeans, Tiger on the other hand wore a blue sleeveless t-shirt and white pants. The two instantly caught everyone’s attention as they wore mouth masks that matched their respective outfits. The two definitely have a good taste in fashion, which is evident from their hard-to-miss-photos.

Take a look at Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s photos:

On the work front, Disha has two projects lined up in front of her including Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside . Apart from this, the actress is also shooting for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham. Meanwhile, Tiger has Ahmed Khan directorial Heropanti 2 in his kitty. The actor will be seen next to Tara Sutaria for the project. Tiger also has Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.

