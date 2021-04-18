  1. Home
PHOTOS: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff snapped at the airport as they jet off to the Maldives

On Sunday morning, Disha and Tiger were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they were getting ready to jet off to the tropical paradise.
Mumbai
PHOTOS: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff snapped at the airport as they jet off to the Maldives.
While they have never confessed or admitted to be in a relationship with each other, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff sure are spotted many times in public. The rumoured lovebirds are either snapped at lunch or dinner dates or hanging out at each other's home. On Sunday morning, Disha and Tiger were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they were getting ready to jet off. 

Wondering where they are headed? Well, as per the paparazzi, Tiger and Disha are heading for a vacation to the Maldives. Yes, like many other Bollywood celebs who have been flooding the island nation, the duo also are headed to the tropical paradise. 

At the airport, Tiger's chiseled body was an eyecatcher as the actor posed for the paparazzi in a navy blue outfit. Disha, as usual looked stunning as she wore ripped denims, a pink strapless top and an oversized blue cardigan. She completed her look with a sling, glasses and white and black chunky sneakers. 

Take a look at Disha and Tiger's photos below: 

Just yesterday, Sara Ali Khan was snapped at the airport with her mum Amrita Singh as they were heading to the Maldives for some quality mother-daughter time. 

