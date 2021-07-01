PHOTOS: Disha Patani begins Thursday with a quick visit to a luxury home decor store

Disha Patani who always keeps her style comfortable, casual and fuss free, unless she's heading for a night out, was snapped in a pair of shorts and a hoodie.

It was a lazy Thursday morning for as the actress was snapped out and about in the city's suburbs. The paparazzi spotted Disha exiting a luxury home decor store as she made her way to the car. Disha who always keeps her style comfortable, casual and fuss free, unless she's heading for a night out, was snapped in a pair of shorts and a hoodie.

Disha Patani kept her tresses free flowing and wore a mask as she followed mandatory public rules. Looks like the actress may have headed straight after a workout to the luxury home decor store. Earlier this week on Sunday, Disha was snapped playing football with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, , and others.

Later, she upped the temperature on the gram as she dropped a photo of herself in a bikini. Disha took to social media to share a throwback photo in which she is seen taking a dip in the blue sea and enjoying the tropical sunshine in her white and gold accent bikni.

Check out Disha Patani's latest photos below:

On the work front, Disha was last seen in 's Radhe which was widely bashed by critics. She will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria.

