PHOTOS: Disha Patani dazzles in shades of brown, Aditya Roy Kapur steps out for a salon visit.

sure does clean up well! The actress who is often spotted out and about in the city in her athleisure clothes or baggy pants, stepped out today in a super glam look. Disha was snapped in the city's suburbs attending an event and arrived at the venue in different shades of brown. The Radhe actress was seen wearing a deep brown ribbed crop top and flared ochre brown pants.

While Disha's outfit looked all things comfortable and sporty, the actress also turned up the glam quotient. Along with her monotone outfit, Disha added a bit of sparkle as she was seen wearing two diamond chokers and a super glam makeup look. She left her caramel coloured tresses open and was all smiles at the event as she addressed the audience.

Another celebrity who was all smiles, under his mask, was Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor was snapped leaving celebrity stylist Hakim Ali's salon and even posed with him for the camera before saying goodbye. Donning a simple blue tee and track pants, Aditya Roy Kapur added some colour with his black and red sneakers.

