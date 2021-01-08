PHOTOS: Disha Patani ditches her car and takes an auto ride out and about the city

Disha Patani never fails to impress us with her impeccable fashion choices whenever she steps out. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

When we talk about the most popular and fashionable actresses in Bollywood, one of the first names that strike our minds is . The diva has been a part of Hindi cinema since 2015 and already enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. The actress is known not only for her brilliant acting prowess but also for her impeccable style statement. There is not a single time when the Bharat star hasn’t mesmerized us with her stunning looks.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi spotted Disha a little while back as she took an auto ride home instead of riding in her car. The actress looks stunning in black co-ords that include a black front-zip top and a pair of matching joggers and white sneakers. She leaves her hair open and wears a black mask while keeping in mind the present rules and regulations amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Baaghi 2 actress also obliges the shutterbugs with pictures as usual.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Disha Patani last featured in the movie Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. She is currently awaiting the release of Prabhudeva’s Radhe that also features . Disha will also be seen in KTina that has been backed by Ekta Kapoor. Her first look from the same was released a long time ago. Apart from that, the actress has been roped in for Mohit Suri’s Do Villain that also features John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

