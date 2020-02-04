PHOTOS: Disha Patani flaunts chic outfit, Aditya Roy Kapur looks suave during Malang promotions

Malang actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have been snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out for the promotions of the movie. Check out the pictures.

The much talked about movie Malang is just a few days away from its release much to the excitement of the movie lovers. Prior to that, the makers as well as the star cast of the movie have left no stone unturned in its promotions at each and every big platform. Needless to say, all of them have been juggling from one place in the country to another in the past few days to promote the movie on a widespread scale.

Today also, and Aditya Roy Kapur have been spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out for the promotions of Malang. The two of them looked super stylish as they posed in front of the cameras. Disha Patani sported a chic look in a brown off – shoulder crop top teamed up with a pair of black shorts and matching shoes. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, looked suave in a blue casual shirt teamed up with a matching tee and denims.

Check out the latest pictures of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur below:

The Malang team had visited the sets of hosted show Bigg Boss 13 a few days back for the purpose of promotions. Talking about the movie, it also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in significant roles. Some of its songs like Chal Ghar Chalen, Hui Malang, Phir Naa Mile Kabhi, Humraah, etc. have already become chartbusters which have now become a favourite of all the music lovers. The Mohit Suri directorial is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020.

