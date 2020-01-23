PHOTOS: Disha Patani looks chic while Aditya Roy Kapur looks dapper in casuals at Malang promotions

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in the upcoming film, Malang. The duo was snapped sporting a cool look in casuals as they stepped to promote Malang. Check it out.

Since the trailer of Malang has been launched, and Aditya Roy Kapur have become the talk of the town. In the film, the two will be seen in a never-seen-before look and the trailer of the film gave a glimpse of the roller coaster ride Malang offers to be. Over the past few days, Aditya and Disha have been seen several times when they step out for promotions of the film and each time, they manage to steal the show with their cool and stylish avatars.

On Thursday, after the launch of their song, Humraah, Aditya and Disha were snapped in the city while promoting Malang. In the photos, Disha can be seen opting for a chic look while Aditya looked dapper in casual. Patani can be seen sporting a white top with maroon pants and white sneakers. On the other hand, Aditya is seen clad in a grey tee with black jeans and sneakers. The duo made for a stunning pair as they set out to promote Malang.

Coming to the film, Malang is the story of a couple whose life goes through a series of ups and downs when they come in contact of a police officer and his righteous counterpart. The cop in the film is played by Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will be seen in a never-seen-before look. The two actors also joined Disha and Aditya when they headed to promote Malang on the sets of a singing reality show. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg, Krishan Kumar and is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

