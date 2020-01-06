PHOTOS: Disha Patani looks stunning in a white dress as she visits Malang co star Aditya Roy Kapur

Disha Patni was snapped at Malang co-star Aditya Roy Kapur's house ahead of his house party. Check out the photos right here.

is all set to star in Malang, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The movie's trailer released earlier in the day today, and well, it has sure left everyone talking about it. The trailer has been received decently by the fans and in fact, the trailer also paved way for a lot of memes on Twitter. The movie is an awaited film after all and has been in talks ever since the first poster came out.

And well, it looks like the celebrations are on in full swing now that the trailer of the film is out. And Aditya Roy Kapur turned host to the entire team, and also snapped at his house were the likes of Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and many others. For the night out in the city, she decided to wear a white dress and she looked all things stunning. She paired the outfit with a sling bag and shiny flats to go with it. She kept her make up subtle and left her hair open.

Check out Disha Patani's photos right here:

At the trailer launch earlier today, co-star Anil Kapoor spoke about Aditya and Disha, and said, "After Malang, Adi and Disha will become big stars. I have told a lot of actors will make it big much before they do. Every frame I have seen, in dono ko dekhke mazaa aaya. I felt kaash mein itna young hota (it is fun to seem them, I felt I wish I was this young)."

