PHOTOS: Disha Patani makes a pit stop at Tiger Shroff’s house; Baaghi 3 star is snapped at a dubbing studio

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were snapped in the city. While Disha was papped outside Tiger's house, the Baaghi 3 star was snapped while stepping out of his dubbing session.

Actors Tiger Shroff and never fail to make heads turn whenever they step out together. The duo, that has been rumoured to be together, often steps out in the city and leaves fans intrigued. However, today, Disha and Tiger headed out in the city at different times and were caught in the frame by the paparazzi. While Disha was snapped by the paparazzi outside Tiger Shroff's house, the actor himself was caught in the frame at the dubbing studio when he was exiting after a session.

Disha, who was snapped outside Tiger's house, is seen clad in casuals as she sat in the car. In the photos clicked by the paparazzi from a distance, we can see Disha clad in a tee and track pants as she engages in a conversation with someone with her car door open. The Malang star could be seen pointing at something while her car was parked outside Tiger's residence. While Disha was outside Tiger's house, the actor himself was at work.

In the photos, Tiger was snapped while stepping out of a dubbing studio post a session. The actor is seen clad in a black sleeveless hoodie with matching track pants. He is also seen sporting a black mask. As she stepped out, the actor struck several poses for the paparazzi before getting in his car and leaving for home.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger and Disha were seen together in Baaghi 3 in a special song, Do You Love Me. Besides this, Tiger has Ganapath with director Vikas Bahl. Not just this, he also has Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. On the other hand, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

