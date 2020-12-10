PHOTOS: Disha Patani & Malaika Arora flaunt their long tresses as they go out and about their way in the city

Disha Patani and Malaika Arora were snapped in the city when they headed out for work. While Malaika kept it stylish and chic as she stepped out, Disha opted for athleisure.

Often when stars head out in the city, they get caught in the frame by the paparazzi. Speaking of this, and headed out in the city separately for their work and were caught in the frame by the paparazzi. While Disha has been spotted several times in the past few weeks when she heads out for dubbing, the actress has always opted to keep it sporty and stylish. Today too, Disha was seen keeping it casual as she was seen in the city after her work. While she did not pose, was snapped while she sat in the car.

In the photos, Disha is seen clad in a grey and yellow sweatshirt as she comfortably sat in the front seat of her car. However, it was her long tresses that caught our attention. The Baaghi 2 star kept it cool and classy for her outing in the city today. On the other hand, Malaika was snapped while she was walking by herself in the street. The star was seen sporting a chic and stylish OOTD and her long tresses added another level of charm to her whole look.

As she walked by, the paparazzi snapped her from a distance. In the photos, Malaika is seen clad in a white tank top with bell-bottom denims. Along with it, we can see her flaunt her beige sling bag as she walks on the street. She is also seen sporting a black mask and a white pair of flip-flops. The uber-cool look surely made heads turn as the diva took the street.

Take a look at Disha Patani and Malaika Arora's photos:

Meanwhile, Malaika was a part of a dance reality show, India's Best Dancer. It ended a few weeks ago. Besides this, she was also seen in an episode of Netflix's show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. On the other hand, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is helmed by Prabhudheva and reportedly is eyeing Eid 2021 release. Besides this, she also has a film with Mohit Suri titled Ek Villain 2. The film will also star , John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

