PHOTOS: Disha Patani rocks a fanny pack with an all white comfy look; Malaika Arora heads for an evening walk

Disha Patani and Malaika Arora were snapped in the city as they headed out. While Malaika was papped taking her evening stroll, Disha was seen stepping out for work.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, stars were trying to stay indoors. However, post the recent unlock 5, the guidelines have been eased out. Now, many of the actors are seen stepping out in the city and speaking of this, and were snapped by the paparazzi in the city on Thursday. While Malaika recently beat COVID 19 and is on her way back to normalcy, Disha has been spending time indoors amid the pandemic and often shares updates on social media.

On Thursday, Disha was snapped outside in the city as she stepped out. The Malang star was seen clad in a white jumper with matching white baggy track pants with sneakers. Along with it, she was seen sporting a black fanny pack. Disha's hair was tied in a ponytail and she wore a lavender mask as she stepped out. The gorgeous star slayed in a comfy look as she posed for the paparazzi from a distance. She acknowledged them while sitting in the car.

On the other hand, Malaika was seen heading out for an evening walk. All charged up to up her strength after battling COVID 19, Malaika looked all pumped for her evening power walk. In the photos, she is seen sporting a black tee with matching tights and sneakers. She is seen sporting a mask with her phone in her hand. The gorgeous star acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance as she went about her evening walk in the city. A day back too, Malaika was seen heading out for her walk.

Take a look at Malaika and Disha’s photos:

Meanwhile, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Apart from that, she also has Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria and KTina. Malaika, on the other hand, was hosting India's Best Dance before she tested positive for COVID 19.

