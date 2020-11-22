PHOTOS: Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra keep it casual & stylish in athleisure as they get snapped at airport

Even though Sidharth Malhotra and DishaPatani, were probably flying to different destinations, they both were snapped in their athleisure best. Check out their photos.

If there's one thing that tinsel town promises on a Sunday then that is celebrity spotting. With actors and actresses returning to the airport amid the new normal, the paparazzi seemed to have stationed themselves at various terminals. And today, they snapped the stunning and , albeit separately. The actors were seen arriving for their scheduled flights. And there seemed to be a common factor.

Yes, even though Sidharth and Disha, were probably flying to different destinations, they both were snapped in their athleisure best. While Disha looked breezy in a ribbed turquoise blue bodysuit from Beyoncé’s athleisure brand Ivy Park, Sidharth opted for a bright yellow Balmain sweatshirt. These high-end athleisure looks definitely were on point and both the stars slayed it.

Along with her bodysuit, Disha wore grey joggers, white sneakers and let her honey caramel coloured tresses down. She was seen arriving at the airport with a coffee mug and wore a mauve coloured mask to keep herself safe. As for Sidharth, the actor seemed to be in a goofy mood as he lowered his mask a little and smiled for the paps. He complimented his yellow Balmain sweatshirt with black joggers, white sneakers and his favourite aviators.

Take a look at Disha and Sidharth's Sunday airport photos:

The actress was recently vacationing in Maldives with Tiger Shroff. However, they did not post any pictures together but left the country together. Whereas Sidharth celebrated Diwali at home in Delhi and is now back to business.

