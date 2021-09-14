PHOTOS: Disha Patani is a sight to behold in her casual yet trendy airport look

Actress Disha Patani might only be a few films old, but she has managed to stay in the limelight for sure. Disha has been able to carve out her own space in the tinsel town of Bollywood over the past few years of her career. She has impressed fans not only on the big screen, but in the virtual world of social media as well. Fans swoon over Disha because of her skilled kicks and moves, her fashionable and stylish looks, and her stunning pictures. Speaking of which the Malang actress looked absolutely pretty in her latest casual yet trendy airport look.

On Monday, Disha was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport departure. Disha was seen clad in a sleeveless white bodysuit, which she wore with a pair of blue denims. The actress proved that the classic combination of a white top and blue denims can hardly ever go wrong. Moreover, she took this look a notch higher with a baby pink cardigan which she layered on top of her bodysuit. She wore a mask from the same colour family, that added an extra element to her whole outfit. With her hair kept open, Disha wrapped up her look with a pair of white sneakers.

The shutterbugs continued to click Disha while she kept busy with some paperwork, before making her way inside.

Take a look:

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in the Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns. Apart from her, the film will star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on February 11, 2022. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. Talking about her role in the film with Pinkvilla a few months back, Disha had said, “I hope people see a different version of me and I hope people enjoy that.”

