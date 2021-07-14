PHOTOS: Disha Patani slays in a smart tracksuit, Khushi Kapoor snapped after her workout session

In the city's suburbs, the paparazzi spotted Disha Patani exiting a salon while Khushi Kapoor was snapped after her workout sans sister Janhvi Kapoor.

The paparazzi had a busy day on Wednesday as actors and star kids were spotted out and about. In the city's suburbs, the paparazzi spotted and separately. While Disha was seen leaving a salon, Khushi was snapped leaving her gym without sister Janhvi Kapoor. Disha was spotted with a near-perfect blow dry as she left the salon and slayed in a smart tracksuit.

For her salon visit, Disha wore a pair of black track pants and a blue athleisure jacket. She waited for a few seconds before heading inside her car and zooming off. As for Khushi, the Bollywood aspirant was snapped in sweatpants, a plain black tee and a bright pink mask.

Khushi waved out to the paparazzi before sitting inside her car. The star kid also wore her comfortable Givenchy Mink Fur sliders. Khushi has been spotted wearing the pink fur slides quite often and it costs almost Rs 44,000 approximately. Yes, you heard that right. The Givenchy slides costs around $595 which roughly equates to Rs 44,538.

Check out Disha Patani and Khushi Kapoor photos below:

On the work front, Disha was most recently seen in 's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. As for Khushi, the young one is prepping for Bollywood debut but details of the same have not yet been revealed. Boney Kapoor had confirmed earlier this year that Khushi Kapoor will also be a part of showbiz.

