PHOTOS: Disha Patani spotted as she steps out of a pet shop; Abides by rules & wears a mask

Disha Patani has been recently spotted by the paparazzi while stepping out of a pet shop. Check out her pictures.
Disha Patani is currently one of the most popular Bollywood actresses and there is no second doubt about it. Despite being just a few films old, the actress has excelled in terms of her career and her latest list of hit movies is proof. The actress is also known for her sartorial fashion choices and utter beauty. The stunning diva enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. She now has a couple of interesting projects lined up too.

In the meantime, the paparazzi recently spotted the Baaghi 2 actress in the city a few hours back. Disha could be seen stepping out of a pet shop and hurrying off towards her car. The actress looks uber cool in a grey spaghetti top teamed up with blue jeans and black sneakers. Disha lets down her hair as usual and is seen carrying a pink bag. She also abides by the precautionary rules for COVID-19 and is seen wearing a mask for safety.

Check out her pictures below:

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor, in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. This will be her second collaboration with the actor after Bharat. Disha will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 that also features Tara Sutaria and John Abraham.

Which upcoming movie of Disha are you excited about the most? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Manav Manglani

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I wonder why always such tight and revealing clothes?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Coz she was worked really hard to get the gorgeous figure. Soo if she wants she has all the write to flaunt it. Stop being a judgy you idiot

