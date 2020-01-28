PHOTOS: Disha Patani stuns in ripped jeans and Aditya Roy Kapur opts for semi formals to promote Malang

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur were snapped in the city as they stepped out to promote Malang. The duo looked stylish as they opted for casuals as their OOTD. Check it out.

After the trailer launch of Malang, actors and Aditya Roy Kapur kicked off the promotions of their film in Mumbai. From heading to reality shows to comedy shows, Disha and Aditya along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu have been promoting their upcoming film. While the trailer of Malang became the talk of the town due to the interesting plot, Disha and Aditya’s look in the same too were loved. Now, as the release date draws near, both lead stars are busy with promotions.

On Tuesday afternoon, Disha and Aditya were snapped in Mumbai when they stepped out to promote Malang. In the photos, Patani is seen opting for a chic yet trendy look while Aditya is seen keeping in cool and casual. Disha is seen sporting a white knotted crop top with blue distressed denims and thigh-high spike heel boots. Aditya, on the other hand, is seen donning a blue shirt with black denims and shows. Disha’s makeup is on point and her dark blue eye makeup is bound to leave you stunned.

As they both stepped out, Disha and Aditya posed for paps and left fans excited for their upcoming film. In the film, we will get to see their sizzling chemistry and a dark side to Disha’s character too. In a recent interview, Disha revealed that for her character in Malang she took inspiration from Angelina Jolie. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Krishan Kumar. The music of the film is being loved and the song Humraah and Chal Ghar Chalen are trending. Malang is slated to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

