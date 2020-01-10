PHOTOS: Disha Patani ups the swag as she dons a monochrome hoodie with shorts for her dance class

Disha Patani was snapped post her dance class. The Malang actress kept it cool and casual as she stepped out in the city. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a popular diva in Bollywood who has managed to impress the audience with her acting as well as her impeccable style, comes to mind. The diva is known for her uber cool looks and her bang on style. Often when Disha steps out, she manages to make heads turn. Recently, when the trailer of Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha was launched, she graced the event in a dazzling green gown with a thigh slit and left the internet drooling.

This afternoon, Disha kicked off her Friday with a dance class. The Bharat actress was snapped while coming out of her class and walking towards her car. In the photos, Patani can be seen clad in a pair of grey jogger shorts with a black and white hoodie. Along with this, Disha can be seen teaming up white sneakers with her attire and holding a bottle of water in her hands. The Malang star left her voluminous locks open as she left the dance class and headed home.

Disha smiled for the paps and acknowledged them before getting in her car and leaving. On the work front, Disha recently shot for a special song for Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3. The film will hit the screens in March 2020. Apart from this, in Malang, Disha will be seen romancing Aditya. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. For the film, Disha also trained in underwater action and did all her stunts on her own. Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

