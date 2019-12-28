PHOTOS: Dostana 2 actor Kartik Aaryan spends his spare time enjoying a bike ride in the city

Kartik Aaryan has been snapped by the paparazzi while enjoying a bike ride in the city. Check out the latest pictures of the Dostana 2 actor.

Kartik Aaryan has become one of the latest heartthrobs of the Bollywood film industry and there is no second doubt about it. The Luka Chuppi actor made his debut with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama back in the year 2011. He eventually rose to fame with few other movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Kartik Aryan’s latest release Pati, Patni Aur Woh did wonders at the box office and has been declared super hit!

The King of monologues often makes stylish public appearances because of which his arrival is awaited by the paparazzi. Recently, Kartik has been snapped by the shutterbugs yet again as he spent his spare time enjoying a bike ride in and around the city. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has been spotted riding a bullet while wearing a grey t – shirt and matching denims. And for the record, this is not the first time that Kartik has been spotted riding a bike in the city!

Check out the latest pictures of Kartik Aaryan below:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has some interesting projects coming up next year. He has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. Kartik will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which happens to be a remake of the starrer of the same name. He is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with Janhvi Kapoor which has been backed by .

