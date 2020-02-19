PHOTOS: Dostana 2 actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan are all smiles as they step out in the city

Dostana 2 actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor have been snapped by the paparazzi in the city today. Check out their pictures.

Movie lovers were pretty much excited when it was announced that Dostana 2 will go on floors soon. The best part is that it will witness the collaboration of Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan for the first time who are now considered to be amongst the most popular and sought after actors of the Hindi film industry. The star cast of Dostana 2 already began their shooting schedule a long time back much to the excitement of the fans.

As we speak of this, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor have been snapped by the shutterbugs today in the afternoon hours as the two of them arrived at Dinesh Vijan’s office apparently for some meeting. Janhvi looked undeniable pretty in an all – white dress while Kartik, on the other hand, sported a grey coloured t – shirt teamed up with a pair of matching denims. Both of them flashed their beaming smiles while getting clicked by the paparazzi.

Check out the latest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan below:

(ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan’s nickname for Dostana 2 co star Janhvi Kapoor is too cute for words; Find Out)

Talking about Dostana 2, the movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Lakshya who has previously appeared in popular TV shows like Warrior High, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Porus. The romantic comedy drama is a sequel to the 2008 movie Dostana starring , Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the lead roles. It has been co – produced b and Apoorva Mehta. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the much – awaited movie’s release date has not been unveiled yet.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More