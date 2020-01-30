PHOTOS: Dostana 2 actress Janhvi Kapoor keeps her style simple and trendy as she steps out in the city

Janhvi Kapoor, who is working on Dostana 2, won hearts with her trendy style statement once again and we are in awe of her fashion sense.

Janhvi Kapoor may be one film old in the industry, but she has already million of hearts with her gorgeous looks and acting prowess. Besides, her fashion statements are also a thing in the industry. The young starlet has a knack getting a thumbs up from the fashion police every time she steps out in the city be it the airport looks, a red carpet event or even gym looks. Janhvi’s style sense is a go to option for every millennial which makes her the style icon for millennials.

Recently, the Dhadak actress was papped in the city and her trendy style made the heads turn one again. In the pictures, Janhvi was spotted wearing a grey coloured one side off shoulder loose t-shirt which she had paired with black shorts and a pair of white sneakers as she flaunted her perfectly toned legs. The diva was also spotted carrying her favourite sling bag as she stepped out. Besides, she had also tied her hair locks in a pony. Lost in her thoughts, Janhvi kept her eyes down and didn’t even bother to pose for the camera.

Talking about the work front, Janhvi has interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress is shooting for the much talked about Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. Besides, she will also be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil War. Later, Janhvi has also been roped in for ’s upcoming multi-starrer multi-drama Takht.

