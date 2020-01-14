PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are all smiles as they head out in the city

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar headed out in the city today and well, they both sure made for a happy couple. Check out the photos here.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been all over the headlines for a really long time now, as reports about the duo tying the knot post the release of Farhan's upcoming film have been doing the rounds. However, while that's that, Farhan's father Javed Akhtar, said how children these days are very secretive, and while there hasn't been any confirmation just yet, there hasn't been any denial either.

Recently, Shibani was snapped on a dinner outing with Farhan and his family, and those photos only added some more spark to the marriage rumours. Meanwhile, here they are again, as they headed out for the beginning of what is a time of celebrations for the Azmis and the Akhtar's, including the closing of Kaifi Azmi Centenary, to other occasions that will follow up until Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday. While Shibani opted for a chic outfit for the evening, Farhan kept up with his uber cool and casual look.

Check out Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's photos here:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dine out with family amidst marriage rumours)

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in the upcoming sports drama, Toofan. The actor's first look from the film has been well received by the fans. The movie is slated for a release on October 2, 2020, and is directed by none other than Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More