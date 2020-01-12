PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dine out with family amidst marriage rumours

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently dined out with his family in the city amidst their marriage rumours. Check out the pictures.

Farhan Akhtar and his ladylove Shibani Dandekar are among the most popular and talked – about Bollywood couples in current times. The two of them have been dating each other for quite some time and have been quite vocal about it. Their social media PDAs are simply adorable and set major relationship goals for other couples out there. Their frequent public appearances send fans into frenzy while at the same time, their pictures from exotic vacations are viral on social media.

Now, according to the latest round of reports, Farhan and Shibani are planning to get married in 2020. These rumours have sparked off numerous speculations among fans and curious Bollywood buffs. In the midst of all this, the lovely couple recently went for a dinner outing with Farhan’s family members including his parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi and sister Zoya Akhtar. Well, of course, this meeting will surely give rise to new speculations about the marriage rumours of the couple.

Check out the pictures of Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and others below:

Farhan looked dapper in a black t – shirt and grey lowers teamed up with a pair of matching shoes. On the other hand, Shibani kept it simple as she wore a black and white gingham print shirt teamed up with a pair of matching denims and black boots. On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar is currently gearing for his movie Toofan which is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2020. It has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

