PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar snapped with actor's daughter as they go shopping together

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are setting social media on fire with pictures from their Maldives holiday. The couple headed to the island nation for some downtime with the actor's daughter also accompanying them. While it has been a few days since their return, they were snapped on Tuesday evening out and about in the city. Giving Farhan and Shibani company, was the actor's daughter as the trio visited a sports showroom in the city's suburbs.

In the photo, Shibani can be seen exiting the showroom with Farhan's daughter by her side. Whereas, Farhan can be seen following them. Farhan was also seen entering the sports shop and waved out to the paparazzi while he was at it. The actor, who will next be seen in Toofan, wore different shades of blue including a blue mask. He tied up his hair in a simple man bun. As for Shibani, the host and model was spotted in her favourite oversized AC/DC T-shirt and denim shorts along with a pair of comfortable white sliders.

Check out Shibani, Farhan and his daughter's latest photos below:

Shibani recently shared an underwater picture with Farhan Akhtar from Maldives in which they can be seen holding each other and posing for the camera while enjoying scuba diving. The photo was snapped by the actor's daughter Akira which made it all the more special.

