PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar spend some quality time over the weekend as they head out together

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were snapped while going out and about in the city earlier today. Check out the photos right here.

The weekend is here and well, what better way to celebrate it with your better halves, isn't it? Since not everyone has to be stuck to their laptops even on weekends, we definitely happen to keep spotting celebrities out and about in the city as they spend some time together. And well, today, a range of celebrities were snapped and also papped was the much loved the duo of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar as they headed out earlier in the evening today.

Farhan and Shibani spent the weekend together as they seemed to have headed out for shopping together. Both of them decided to opt for a basic outfit and kept it casual. Shibani, as always, kept her casual outfit chic as she paired pink ripped denims with an oversized shirt while Farhan put together basic racks and a plain t-shirt to go with it. Both of them seemed to have had a happy time together as they headed out.

Check out Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's photos right here:

On the work front, Farhan will be seen in Toofan, and if reports are to be believed, Shibani and Farhan will be tying the knot post the movie's release. Both of them often share photos on social media and we definitely can't get enough of it.

Credits :Manav Manglani

