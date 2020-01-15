PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar join Javed Akhtar & family for a special exhibition

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar attend an event together in honour of Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are under the spotlight these days. As Shibani is being spotted bonding with beau Farhan Akhtar's parents, speculations about their marriage have started doing rounds on the internet. Rumours say that the couple is all set to tie the knot in 2020 post Farhan's film Toofan's release. However, neither the two have confirmed the news nor denied the same and we wonder what's cooking? Recently, dad Javed Akhtar too dodged the question saying that kids are very secretive these days and refrained from spilling the beans.

Amidst wedding rumours, the couple has once again been spotted together. Just a while ago, Farhan's ladylove Shibani joined him and his family for an exhibition set in honour of Javed Akhtar for his 75th birthday. Shibani bonded with Farhan and his family, Javed Akhtar, sister Zoya Akhtar and mommy Shabana Azmi at the exhibition. The couple also posed for pictures together and Shibani seemed extremely comfortable getting clicked with Farhan's family. It seemed like a close-knit affair where Shibani Dandekar joined the Akhtars'.

Check out the pictures:

Farhan wore a purple kurta with a denim blue Sadri and white pyjama. The actor clubbed it up with brown shoes. On the other hand, Shibani stunned in a stylish ensemble and paired it up with a pair of maroon heels. She styled her hair in a bun and opted for neutral makeup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan's film Toofan is slated for October 2, 2020 release. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer in the action drama.

