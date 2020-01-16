PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar, Rajkummar Rao with GF and other stars glam up for Jeff Bezos' event

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar grace the blue carpet at Jeff Bezos' event. Rajkummar Rao with GF and other stars glam up for the same.

American entrepreneur, Jeff Bezos is currently on his visit to India. The top boss of the online retail giant is in the city for an event. Jeff Bezos himself marked a stylish entry at the blue carpet event with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. The business stalwart wore a black and white blazer paired with black trousers while Lauren donned a black and red evening gown with a sweetheart neckline and thigh-high slit. Many Bollywood celebrities too marked their attendance at the star-studded affair.

To name a few, Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan and her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao and girlfriend Patralekha Paul, Bhumi Pednekar and others made their presence felt. First on the blue carpet were seen Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. The couple has been the talk of the town ever since the wedding rumours started doing rounds on the internet. The duo has been making many appearances together. Lately, the two stepped in for the Jeff Bezos' event and posed together. Farhan wore a black kurta with white pants and black shoes. On the other hand, Shibani stunned in an off-shoulder black dress and matched it with cheetah print boots. Check it out:

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Paul too graced the blue carpet together. Rajkummar wowed in an all-black ensemble while Patralekha clubbed up a stylish beige blazer with leather pants. She opted for black heels and curly hair.

Vidya Balan also arrived with beau Sidharth Roy Kapur. Vidya stunned in a maroon floral saree with orange borders. On the other hand, hubby Sidharth wore an all-black ensemble.

Bhumi Pednekar stood out in a golden saree as she matched it up with a modish blouse. The actress sported matte makeup and neutral lip shade.

