PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar snapped along with Javed Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The two of them never shy away from expressing their feelings for each other. Farhan and Shibani are active on social media and keep teasing their fans with adorable pictures. The power couple has been dating each other for quite some time now and they never miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals to their fans. They are often spotted together at various events and occasions. On October 23, Saturday, the lovebirds were again seen together in the city. They were spotted along with Javed Akhtar in Bandra.

While Farhan Akhtar was seen donning a blue sweatshirt and sports shoes, Javed Akhtar was spotted in sea green kurta in Bandra. Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar was seen in her car at the same location. Recently, Farhan took social media by storm as he shared a mushy pic with his ladylove which will make you go aww. In the pic, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor was seen dressed in a grey hoodie and was seen flaunting a bearded look, He was seen hugging Shibani who was at complete peace in Farhan’s arms.

On the work front, Farhan is all set to return to the helm with Jee Le Zaraa. The film will star Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as three friends who are on a road trip in a car. It was announced a while ago with a teaser and left fans excited. The film is being produced by Excel Entertainment and is penned by Zoya Akhtar. Apart from this, Farhan and Zoya are also backing Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.