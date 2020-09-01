PHOTOS: Gaurav Arya arrives for round 2 of interrogation by ED in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Gaurav Arya was snapped at the ED office in Mumbai for second day in a row. His name had surfaced in Rhea Chakraborty's alleged WhatsApp chats.

Hotelier Gaurav Arya arrived for day two of interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday as his name has cropped up in the alleged drug angle. Gaurav's name surfaced when Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats revealed she spoke about 'hard drugs' and 'MDMA' with Gaurav back in 2017. While he is not directly linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the ED and Narcotics Control Bureau are probing a bigger drug racket, if prevalent.

Gaurav, who is based in Goa and owns the Tamarind Hotel, was seen leaving Goa on Sunday. As per reports, he is also likely to be quizzed by the NCB. At the Goa airport, Gaurav was asked about the probe. He replied saying, "I have no connection with the case. I have never met Sushant Singh Rajput. I met her (Rhea) in 2017." Today, Gaurav was seen entering the ED office surrounded by media persons and was carrying a bunch of documents.

Credits :Pinkvilla

