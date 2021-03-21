PHOTOS: Gauri Khan and AbRam step out on Sunday as they get snapped near Gateway of India.

Gauri Khan and son AbRam were snapped in South Mumbai on Sunday as they reportedly arrived from Alibaug. See photos below.

It was mother-son duo time! On Sunday, and youngest son were spotted in South Mumbai as they made their way to the car. The mother-son duo reportedly were seen arriving at Gateway via their speedboat and were most likely returning from their weekend Alibaug home. Gauri was snapped wearing her patent oversized and dark shades as well as a black and grey printed dress.

She upped her style quotient by completing the look with a sleek bun and a waist belt. As for 's little one, AbRam was snapped wearing a Superman mask and a Real Madrid jersey as well as shorts. The 7-year-old also kept his stuffed toy close as he carried it around.

Take a look at Gauri and AbRam's photos:

In a recent chat with The Peacock Magazine, Gauri Khan opened up about looking after AbRam with Shah Rukh Khan. She revealed how she as well as SRK split parental duties. "Little AbRam takes time but Shah Rukh and myself, both have enough time for him so we share our duties as parents, which gives me enough time to be at work and do what I love and I’m passionate about. It’s going quite smoothly," the interior designer revealed.

