PHOTOS: Gauri Khan and her girl gang soak in Jaisalmer's sights on their vacation in the Golden City

Gauri Khan enjoys her girls' trip to Jaisalmer and soaks sights of the Golden City.

knows how to live her life to the fullest. From starting her own interior designing store to being a film producer, Gauri Khan does it all. The star wife believes in having her own identity and works towards it. Even though Gauri does not belong to the filmy industry like , she makes for an important member of the B-Town. Be it any Bollywood Party, festivity or an award function, Gauri's presence completes the event.

Speaking about Gauri, she loves to click pictures. She is an avid social media user and is extremely fond of posting her pictures on the photo-sharing application. Recently, Gauri jetted off to the Golden City, Jaisalmer with her girl gang. Gauri and her friends went all touristy as they soaked in Jaisalmer's sights and posed for a couple of pictures together. The trio shared a sunkissed picture on their Instagram handle and it is making us want to head for a girl's trip right away! Check it out:

Recently, Gauri Khan also made the headlines for her dance performance with Shah Rukh Khan at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding. The couple matched steps on the song Kajraare from the film Bunty Aur Babli, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in the groovy number. While SRK came under the spotlight for sporting mustaches, Gauri Khan's cool and peppy gesture of changing into comfy sports shoes before the dance received a thumbs up from the netizens.

