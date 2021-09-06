PHOTOS: Gauri Khan and son AbRam get papped as they make a Sunday night visit to Karan Johar’s house

Every day B-Town celebs get spotted by the paparazzi as they go about their day. Be it during their morning walks, gym and dance class visits, at an airport, outside a salon, a set, or a posh restaurant, the cameras follow celebrities everywhere. Sunday, September 5th was no different, as the shutterbugs spotted producer, designer, and author, Gauri Khan and son AbRam outside filmmaker ’s house. Both mother and son were clicked by the paps from a distance as they made their way into KJo’s building.

The Badshaah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is a successful self-made woman who dons many hats. She is a producer, an interior designer, an architect, and recently she became as author as well, with her book ‘My Life in Design’. The star wife has designed spaces for several big names of Bollywood like , Jacqueline Fernandez, , and Karan Johar among others. Yesterday, on September 5th, Gauri was papped along with her youngest son, AbRam as they made a Sunday night visit to Karan Johar’s house. Both mother and son made their way into the building as the paps clicked them from a distance.

Have a look at Gauri Khan and AbRam’s latest photos here:

Recently, Gauri Khan took to Instagram to post some pictures featuring her girl gang. Gauri took to the photo-sharing-application and shared some good moments spent with her friends including Sussanne Khan, Ekta Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari. Sharing the pictures, Gauri wrote, "Catching up fun evening with @suzkr @neelamkotharisoni @shabskofficial our chief guest @ektarkapoor thanks for dropping in." Apart from them, producer Shabinaa Khan was also present on the scene.