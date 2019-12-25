PHOTOS: Gauri Khan, Karan Johar & Shweta Bachchan arrive in style to attend Zoya Akhtar's Christmas party

Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan arrive at Zoya Akhtar's Christmas party and get clicked in style.

Last night we saw B-Town celebrities paint themselves in the Christmas colours as Kareena Kapoor Khan and hosted a party at their residence. Christmas is not over yet and today we see director Zoya Akhtar hosting the evening to enjoy the Christmas carols. Many Bollywood stars are expected to mark their attendance at Zoya Akhtar's bash and the first ones to get their names ticked off the list are , Shweta Bachchan, and .

Gauri was the first one who arrived at Zoya's residence. The star wife redefined elegance in a teal green ensemble with floral print. Gauri wore a crop top with stylish sleeves and matched it with printed pants. She left her hair open and carried a beige purse adding more glam to her look and we're wondering where is ? Check out her pictures:

On the other hand, Karan Johar seemed to be in full Christmas spirit as he wore a bright red full sleeves t-shirt with black track pants and white sports shoes. Karan also put on a pair of black shades with his outfit. Karan also made a stylish appearance yesterday at Kareena's Christmas eve celebrations and seems like the director is on a roll.

While Shweta Bachchan wore a stylish white shirt and matched it with a pair of black sunnies. She left her hair loose and flaunted her golden and brown curls. Check out the pictures.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan Johar & others arrive at Kareena Kapoor's Christmas bash

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More