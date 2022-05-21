Photos: Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Seema Sajdeh spotted in the city as they step out

Mumbai was buzzing this Saturday as Bollywood wives were papped in the city. Gauri Khan was spotted outside a clinic in Santacruz while Twinkle Khanna was spotted outside a hair salon in Juhu. Seema Sajdeh too was seen in the suburbs, thus leading to a media frenzy. Gauri Khan was sporting a casual black patched shirt, Twinkle Khanna was wearing a comfortable black one-piece and Seema Sajdeh was wearing an olive green t-shirt with white bottoms.

Here are some of their exclusive clicks

Gauri Khan is busy with her work consignments these days. Her newest client is none other than Jacqueline Fernandez. Her daughter Suhana Khan gears up for her first full-time gig in the entertainment space as her film The Archies releases next year on Netflix. Her husband Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on numerous projects. His next film Pathaan releases in theatres on 25th January next year. He is currently shooting his film with Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki and his film with Atlee with the production title Lion, simultaneously. While Dunki will see a Christmas 2023 release, the film with Atlee is expected to come in 2024.

Twinkle Khanna keeps herself busy by writing relatable blogs. Her short story is being made into a feature film as well. Apart from that, she is also producing content under the banner Mrs. Funnybones Movies. Her husband Akshay Kumar is working on and is associated with almost a dozen upcoming films, which is the highest in Bollywood currently.

Seema Sajdeh will next be seen in the next installment of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic which will premiere later this year. Her son is studying movies. He was spotted on the sets of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films earlier this year. As per sources, he is working as an Assistant Director on the project and will soon make his debut in the movie biz.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for your daily dose of Bollywood news and updates.

Also read: Gauri Khan ensuring son AbRam gets picture-perfect clicks by shutterbugs is too cute to miss; WATCH