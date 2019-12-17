PHOTOS: Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani make heads turn as they get papped at the airport

Today, Good Newwz actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani were papped at the airport as they headed for promotions.

Looks like, December is going to be a treat for all the movie lovers because post Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh, fans will be treated to ’s Dabangg 3 and ’s Good Newwz. As we speak, the cast of both, Dabangg 3 and Good Newwz are going all out to promote the film, and today, and Kiara Advani were papped at the Kalina airport in Mumbai as they jetted off to another city for promotions.

In the photos, while Akshay looked dapper in his casual look, Kiara Advani made heads turn in a black and pink track suit. Before going inside the airport, Kiara and Akshay waved at the paparazzi. Good Newwz starring Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan will hit the screens on December 27, 2019, and Good Newwz will mark the return of Akshay and Kareena as a leading pair in a film after 10 years as they were last seen in Kambakkht Ishq.

Today, the makers of Good Newwz dropped another song from the film titled Laal Ghagra and in the song, we can see Akshay Kumar grooving in a red skirt as Bebo and Akshay are seen dancing to the song as they celebrate Lohr. Talking about the film, Good Newwz will see Akshay Kumar and Kareena play a married couple who are trying to have a baby via IVF and the story of the film revolves around two married couples and their journey to have a baby via In-Vitro fertilization (IVF). However, a major goof-up takes place when Akshay and Diljit’s sperms get interchanged.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

