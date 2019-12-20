PHOTOS: Good Newwz trio Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani & Diljit strike a cool pose as they get papped at airport

Good Newwz starring Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan will hit the screens on December 27, 2019,

Now that ’s Dabangg 3 has hit the screens, we can count days to the release of and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz, for the film will hit the screens on December 27, 2019. And with exactly a week to the release of Good Newwz, the cast of the film is going the extra mile to promote the film and today, Good Newwz trio , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh were papped at the airport. Wondering where is Kareena Kapoor Khan then let us tell you that Bebo was busy with the third birthday celebrations of Taimur Ali Khan and therefore, she wasn’t papped with her Good Newwz co-stars.

Ever since the trailer of the film was dropped online, there has been unprecedented excitement for the film. Also, fans have been showering love on the songs- Laal Ghagra, Chandigarh and others. Prior to Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor were seen together in films such as Aitraaz, Kambakkht Ishq and others and they will be reuniting after a whopping ten years. Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena will play the role of a married couple who are trying to conceive a baby via IVF and the story of the film revolves around two married couples named Batras, and their journey to have a baby via In-Vitro fertilization (IVF). However, a major goof-up takes place when Akshay and Diljit’s sperms get interchanged.

Post Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium wherein she will play the role of a cop. Also, Kaira and Akshay will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb.

