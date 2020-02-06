PHOTOS: Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal make for a happy couple at the screening of Hacked

Hina Khan was accompanied by beau Rocky Jaiswal at the screening of her film Hacked. Check out the photos right here.

is gearing up for her film with Rohan Shah, Vikram Bhatt's Hacked. The actress has been creating quite the buzz with the movie and well, now that it is just a day away from its release, a special screening has been held for friends and family. In attendance are the likes of Rohan Mehra and girlfriend Kanchi Singh, Sargun Mehta with Ravi Dubey, and many others from the industry. And accompanying Hina at the screening was none other than beau Rocky Jaiswal.

Both Hina and Rocky were all smiles and while they sure have all the reasons to celebrate, they posed for some happy pictures for the paps. Hina decided to keep it simple and elegant as she sported a white and pink dress while her hair was styled rather smartly and her makeup subtle. Rocky, on the other hand, kept it semi-formal with denim and a t-shirt layered with a smart grey coat. Both of them together looked ecstatic about the screening.

Check out Hina Khan and Rocky's photos here:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Hina Khan opts for a chic look as she returns to Mumbai post Hacked promotions in New Delhi)

Hina also revealed how she took some inspiration from Darr, and said, "I have obviously watched them earlier but I was rediscovering the films. It spoke to me as to how and what one goes through psychologically or emotionally when people take to bullying. From Juhi’s character, I was able to grasp the arc of how a woman goes from free-spirited to fearful. I needed to create a similar transition and these films broke down the emotions for me simply. I am glad I had it as a reference point."

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More