PHOTOS: Hina Khan is the floral fashionista in a blue dress with overcoat as she steps out to promote Hacked

Hina Khan is busy with the promotions of Hacked. The diva stepped out on Saturday to promote her film in a stylish floral avatar. Check it out.

Over the past few days, has been the talk of the town. The gorgeous and popular television diva is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film Hacked. The film stars Hina as Sameera Khanna whose life gets rattled when she rejects a hacker’s proposal and he decides to seek revenge. While the film’s trailer is being loved, Hina’s acting in the same has left fans in awe of the beautiful star of the film.

On Saturday, Hina stepped out to promote her upcoming film in Filmcity in Mumbai. The gorgeous diva can be seen keeping it chic for Hacked promotions. In the photos, Khan is seen clad in a lacy maxi floral dress that is blue. Along with this, Hina teamed it up with a floral multicolored overcoat to protect herself from the breeze. With her makeup kept natural and her gorgeous hair styled perfectly, the Hacked star was a sight to behold in the floral avatar.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Hina looked like a floral fashionista as her OOTD took inspiration from flowers. Talking about the film, Hina has been promoting the film with her co-stars Mohit Malhotra and Rohan Shah. Rohan plays the young hacker who rattles Sam aka Hina’s life after being rejected. The songs like Mehfuz, Tu Jo Mili and Ab Na Phir Se are trending chartbusters and fans are loving Hina’s look in the film. Hacked’s trailer also was loved and Hina’s fan base can’t wait for the film to hit the screens. Hacked is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

