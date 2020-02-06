PHOTOS: Hina Khan opts for a chic look as she returns to Mumbai post Hacked promotions in New Delhi

Hina Khan was snapped at the airport as she returned to Mumbai in style. Check out the photos right here.

is currently on a promotion spree as her film with Vikram Bhatt, Hacked is all set to hit the screens real soon. The actress' performance has been received well post the trailer and her fans can't seem to get enough of her already. The actress also visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 during promotions and her latest stop was the capital, New Delhi. And at the wee hours of the night, she returned to Mumbai, keeping her style intact.

Much has been spoken about Hina's style and how she has evolved as far as her looks are concerned. Ever since Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, we have seen her outfits get just better. For the airport look at night, she paired a pair of brown pants with a black pullover and apart from the bag, used a silver chain as well as black sunglasses as an accessory. She kept it simple but like always, kept up with the style quotient.

Check out Hina Khan's photos right here:

Hina also revealed how she took some inspiration from Darr, and said, "I have obviously watched them earlier but I was rediscovering the films. It spoke to me as to how and what one goes through psychologically or emotionally when people take to bullying. From Juhi’s character, I was able to grasp the arc of how a woman goes from free-spirited to fearful. I needed to create a similar transition and these films broke down the emotions for me simply. I am glad I had it as a reference point. Juhi Chawla and 's strong performances helped me in honing my own performance. There are no direct similarities between those films and ours, I only drew from their performances.”

