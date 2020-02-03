PHOTOS: Hina Khan stuns in pink co ords as she steps out to promote Hacked

Hina Khan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at a location to promote her upcoming movie Hacked. Check out the pictures.

The very beautiful and talented is currently at peak of her career and her latest lineup of projects is proof. When she recently visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13, host himself said that her career after doing the reality show has reached great heights. The stunning beauty is now all set to make her debut in the world of Bollywood with the horror flick Hacked. She is currently busy with the promotions of the much awaited movie.

Hina Khan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city in order to promote Hacked. The actress looked stunning in pink co – ords consisting of a knot front top teamed up with high waist pants which she teamed up with a pair of multi – coloured purple heels. She tied up her hair into a ponytail and opted for a nude makeup look as she posed in front of the paparazzi.

Talking about Hina’s upcoming movie Hacked, it co – stars Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra in the lead roles. For the unversed, Rohan portrays the role of a young hacker who makes Hina aka Sam’s life hell after facing rejection from her. The trailer of the movie has received tremendous response from the audiences who are now waiting eagerly for its release into the theatres. It is scheduled to be released on Februray 7, 2020 and will lock horns with – Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang.

