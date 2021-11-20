PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan exudes charm in casuals as he gets papped in the city

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world, many Bollywood celebs often get spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Speaking of which, superstar Hrithik Roshan was among the recent ones who caught the attention of paps in the city on Saturday evening. He was spotted during an ad shoot at Mehboob. Trust the 'Kaabil' actor to have his style on point each time he steps out. As usual, Hrithik kept it casual once again as he was spotted this evening.

The Bang Bang actor was clicked wearing a casual outfit and looked dashing as ever. He sported a green tee with track pants and black loafers. Hrithik also donned a cap to complete his comfortable yet stylish look. Although Hrithik Roshan appeared to be in haste, he took a brief moment to wave back at paps. He even posed for the shutterbugs

Take a look:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War co-starring Tiger Shroff. Now, the actor has an interesting lineup of films. He will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Fighter. Apart from this, he will also be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. The Super 30 fame is also gearing up to star in the upcoming sequel of his father’s science-fiction movie franchise Krissh 4. Although, not much about the movie has been disclosed by the makers yet. However, by the ending of Krissh 3, it can be said that the upcoming sequel might chronicle the exploits of the son of Krishna Mehra aka superhero Krrish.