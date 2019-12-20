PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan looks dapper in his black jacket and denims as he steps out

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in War, made heads turn as he exuded charm in his casual look. Take a look at his pictures.

is undeniably one of the most handsome actors in Bollywood. In his career of almost two decades, he has not only carved a niche for himself with his impeccable acting prowess but also makes sure to grab the eyeballs with his stunning style statements. Hrithik never fails to give fashion goals to the millennials every time he steps. In fact, the Super 30 star aces the art of nailing every look with his swag, be it the formal look, airport look or a casual outing look.

Recently, Hrithik was papped by the shutterbugs in the Mumbai city. The superstar was exuding charm in her casual look and we couldn’t take off our eyes from his stunning Greek God looks. In the pictures, Hrithik was spotted wearing a black t-shirt paired with a black jacket with a hoodie and blue denim jeans. The Krrish 3 actor completed his uber cool look with a pair of white sneakers and a black cap. Needless to say, Hrithik looked dapper in his casual wear and made millions of hearts drool over his swag.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s recent pics:

Talking about the work front, Hrithik Roshan had an amazing year at the box office. He gave two blockbuster hits with Super 30 and War and both the movies enjoyed a dream run at the box office. And while Hrithik won the hearts with his performance in both Super 30 and War, fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project.

