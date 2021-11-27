PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan looks stylish in comfy attire as he gets papped in the city

Hrithik Roshan has been ruling the film industry for years now. By delivering some thrilling movies over the years, Hrithik has established him as one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. The actor is often spotted in and around the city owing to his work commitments. Late Friday night, i.e. November 26, Hrithik Roshan was yet again seen in the city. The ‘Bang Bang’ actor exuded charm in casuals as paps spotted him in Mumbai’s Juhu. Needless to say, the 'Kaabil' actor has his style on point each time he steps out and this time again, he kept it casual yet stylish.

Hrithik was clicked wearing a casual outfit and looked dashing as ever. He sported a grey sweatshirt with black track trousers and brown loafers. He wore a green t-shirt underneath his dapper sweatshirt. Hrithik also donned a cap to complete his comfortable yet stylish look. The dashing star, Hrithik appeared to be in haste as paps clicked him.

Take a look:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan gave two back-to-back outstanding performances in 2019 with the movies- ‘Super 30’ and ‘War’. The superstar has been keeping busy with several projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the upcoming film ‘Fighter’. Apart from this, the ‘Super 30’ fame will also be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. Hrithik’s fans will also see him in his father’s science-fiction movie franchise Krissh 4. It was in June this year, when Hrithik took to his social media handle and officially announced Krrish 4. “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish4. #15yearsofkrrish #Krrish4,” the actor had posted on Instagram, along with a short video.

