PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan looks uber cool as he opts for a denim on denim look at the airport

Hrithik Roshan returned to Mumbai in style and he has left us gasping for air once again. Check out the photos right here.

has had a great 2019 with not one but two hit films, both of which belong to two totally different genres. The actor first found success in the form Super 30, where he played mathematician Anand Kumar, and soon enough, he also found the second hit in the form of Tiger Shroff co-starrer War. Both of the films saw Hrithik take to two different avatars and he received a lot of love for work in both the movies.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently enjoying his time in nothingness and fans can't wait to hear an official announcement regarding his next film soon. He has been keeping busy anyway and right now, his social media feed is the best place to get enough of the actor. He returned to Mumbai post his visit abroad where he had a fun time and also treated the fans with some of the best photos. For his airport look, the actor opted for an all denim outfit as he paired jeans with a jacket and a white t-shirt and well, everything together made for just the perfect look.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's photos right here:

The actor is reported to be associated with multiple projects, of which, Krrish 4 is one of the confirmed films we are looking at, however, he hasn't given a date for it either and that has kept the fans waiting for long enough.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

