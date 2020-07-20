PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan looks uber cool as he steps out in a comfy t shirt and a face shield amid COVID 19

Hrithik Roshan, who recently stepped out of his home, made sure he followed all the precautionary measures to keep COVID 19 at bay.

– Bollywood’s Greek God has been a heartthrob ever since he made his debut in 2000. The Krrish star has not just been synonymous to good looks and swag but is also known for his impeccable acting prowess. Undoubtedly, it is a delight to watch the green-eyed star on the silver screen. But apart from these, Hrithik’s style statements are also a thing among the fans and he never fails to make heads turn every time he steps out in the city.

Recently, the Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham star was papped stepping out his house today in Mumbai. To note, the COVID 19 outbreak has taken a toll on the normal life with over 11 lakh people being affected in India. In fact, Maharashtra has been worst hit by the deadly virus as the state has been recording the highest number of positive cases. Needless to say, everyone has been taking all the necessary precautions to keep the virus at bay. So, as Hrithik stepped out of the house, he had his protective measures on. The superstar, who was exuding charm in his comfy t-shirt, was seen wearing a face shield. In fact, as Hrithik was accompanied by his driver, the latter was also spotted with a face shield.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s pics:

Talking about the work front, Hrithik had a favourable 2019 wherein he gave two back to back hit with Super 30 and War. Now, the actor is gearing up to work on the much talked about Krrish 4 which will be the fourth installment of his Krrish series. According to media reports, Hrithik is likely to travel across time to bring back his deceased father Rohan Mehra and the alien from Koi Mil Gaya, Jadoo in Krrish 4.

