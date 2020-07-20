  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan looks uber cool as he steps out in a comfy t shirt and a face shield amid COVID 19

Hrithik Roshan, who recently stepped out of his home, made sure he followed all the precautionary measures to keep COVID 19 at bay.
1014 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan looks uber cool as he steps out in a comfy t shirt and a face shield amid COVID 19PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan looks uber cool as he steps out in a comfy t shirt and a face shield amid COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hrithik Roshan – Bollywood’s Greek God has been a heartthrob ever since he made his debut in 2000. The Krrish star has not just been synonymous to good looks and swag but is also known for his impeccable acting prowess. Undoubtedly, it is a delight to watch the green-eyed star on the silver screen. But apart from these, Hrithik’s style statements are also a thing among the fans and he never fails to make heads turn every time he steps out in the city.

Recently, the Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham star was papped stepping out his house today in Mumbai. To note, the COVID 19 outbreak has taken a toll on the normal life with over 11 lakh people being affected in India. In fact, Maharashtra has been worst hit by the deadly virus as the state has been recording the highest number of positive cases. Needless to say, everyone has been taking all the necessary precautions to keep the virus at bay. So, as Hrithik stepped out of the house, he had his protective measures on. The superstar, who was exuding charm in his comfy t-shirt, was seen wearing a face shield. In fact, as Hrithik was accompanied by his driver, the latter was also spotted with a face shield.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s pics:

Talking about the work front, Hrithik had a favourable 2019 wherein he gave two back to back hit with Super 30 and War. Now, the actor is gearing up to work on the much talked about Krrish 4 which will be the fourth installment of his Krrish series. According to media reports, Hrithik is likely to travel across time to bring back his deceased father Rohan Mehra and the alien from Koi Mil Gaya, Jadoo in Krrish 4.

Credits :Manav Manglani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement