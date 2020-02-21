PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan offers prayers on Mahashivratri with ex wife Sussanne Khan, kids and family

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in War, was spotted celebrating Mahahshivratri today with his family and they offered prayers together on the holy occasion.

It happens to be Lord Shiva’s day as the entire nation is celebrating Mahashivratri today. To note, Mahashivratri is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country. While the sea of devotees was seen thronging the temples of Lord Shiva to offer their prayers on the holy occasion, the Bollywood celebrities also didn’t lack behind to celebrate the auspicious day. Amid these was , who took this day as an opportunity to have a family reunion as they offered prayers to Lord Shiva together at a temple situated in Pen Studios.

In the pictures, Hrithik was accompanied by sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan. Interestingly, the Super 30 star’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan to was a part of the celebration. For the Mahashivratri celebrations, Hrithik chose to keep it casual in a black t-shirt, denims and a cap. On the other hand, Sussanne looked beautiful in a beige coloured printed suit with palazzo and embroidered dupatta. In fact, Sussanne was also seen singing bhajans with former sister-in-law Sunaina during the celebrations.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s Mahashivratri celebrations with family:

Talking about the work front, Hrithik Roshan had a stupendous year at the box office in 2019 as he gave two back to back hits with Super 30 and War. Ever since there have been speculations about the superstar’s next project. However, Bollywood’s green eyed actor is yet to make the big announcement about his next movie. On the other hand, he is also likely to be a part of Rakesh Roshan’s much awaited Krrish 4. However, the movie is, apparently, still on the writing stage.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More