PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan snapped out and about, Kartik Aaryan spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence

While Hrithik Roshan did not react much to the paparazzi, Kartik Aaryan waved out to the paps before leaving. Check out their photos below.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: October 18, 2020 05:26 pm
Hrithik Roshan and Kartik Aaryan snapped. PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan snapped out and about, Kartik Aaryan spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence.
Paparazzi on Sunday were back to being busy as a bevy of celebrities were snapped out and about in Mumbai. From Nora Fatehi to Kartik Aaryan, celebs stepped out in their Sunday casuals. Two celebrities that we saw going about their day were Kartik Aaryan and  Hrithik Roshan. The latter was snapped in his car and did not pose for the cameras. Hrithik, however, was wearing a mask and it was difficult to gauge the actor's expressions. 

As for Kartik Aaryan, the actor stepped out in a pair of black denims and a black tee which relayed his state of  mind -- not a morning person. Donning a black mask, Kartik waved out to the paparazzi as he was snapped outside designer Manish Malhotra's residence. Turns out, the actor joined him for lunch. Just a few weeks ago, Kartik's Bhool Bulaiya 2 co-star Kiara Advani was also seen exiting Manish Malhotra's residence. 

Check out Hrithik Roshan and Kartik Aaryan's photos below: 

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Kartik Aaryan had bagged a multi-crore deal with a production house. According to sources, Kartik has signed a three-film deal with Eros International worth Rs 75 crore. Meanwhile, the actor is already starring in a slew of sequels like Dostana 2 and Bhool Bulaiya 2. 

As for Hrithik Roshan, the actor had a great year in 2019 at the box office with War and Super 30. As per reliable sources, the actor is now prepping for the next mega instalment of Krrish. 

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

