PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan steps out for the first time during COVID 19; Takes precautions with a face shield

Hrithik Roshan, who had been staying indoors in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country, was snapped for the first time during the lockdown.
The COVID 19 outbreak, which has infected over 8 lakh people across the world, has changed the way we used to take our lives. After all, it has introduced us to a new normal where social distancing is a necessary norm and hand sanitizers and masks the new BFF. Not just commoner, even the celebrities are seen taking all the necessary precautions to keep the highly transmissible virus at bay. Recently, Hrithik Roshan stepped out of his house for the first time during the COVID 19 outbreak.

The Super 30 was seen travelling a car and was seen taking all the necessary precautions in wake of coronavirus. He was dressed in a black t-shirt with greyish print which he had paired with trousers, sneakers and matching cap. Interestingly, the Agneepath star was seen wearing a face shield while travelling tin the care to ensure his safety from the deadly virus. To note, Hrithik was accompanied by his driver who was also seen wearing a face shield and their car also had a hand sanitizer.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’ pics with a face shield:

Talking about the work front, Hrithik had a favourable 2019 wherein he gave two back to back hit with Super 30 and War. Now, the actor is gearing up to work on the much talked about Krrish 4 which will be the fourth installment of his Krrish series. According to media reports, Hrithik is likely to travel across time to bring back his deceased father Rohan Mehra and the alien from Koi Mil Gaya, Jadoo in Krrish 4.

