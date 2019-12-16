PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan & family step out together for attending a concert

Hrithik Roshan, his ex - wife Sussanne Khan and kids have been snapped together by the paparazzi as they arrived together for attending a concert. Check out their latest pictures.

and ex – wife Sussanne Khan maintain a healthy friendship with each other even after their divorce. The two of them continue to maintain a good rapport with each other and also make sure that their kids do not get affected at all because of their separation which is quite commendable. Most often, the War actor often gets spotted with ex - wife Sussanne and kids Hrehaan and Hridaan while going for movie outings and lunch or dinner dates.

Recently, Hrithik, Sussanne and their kids have been spotted together yet again as they arrived for attending a concert in the city. They were also accompanied by actor Kunal Kapoor of Gold fame and his wife Naina Bachchan. Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a red t – shirt teamed up with a black jacket and denims. Susanne, on the other hand, wore a yellow top teamed up with black distressed denim. The entire family looked super adorable together.

Check out the pictures of Hrithik Roshan, Susssanne Khan and family below:

On the professional front, this year has proved to be quite amazing for Hrithik Roshan as both his movies, Super 30 and War have performed well at the box office. He has been seen alongside Mrunal Thakur in the movie Super 30 which has been directed by Vikas Bahl. On the other hand, Hrithik has also starred in the movie War alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is directed by Siddharth Anand.

